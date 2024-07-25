Taylor Swift shouts out Ryan Reynolds' 'Deadpool character' "aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

Taylor Swift isn't in Deadpool & Wolverine, but she took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to praise her pal Ryan Reynolds for getting the movie made — in typical snarky Deadpool fashion.

Taylor posted a photo of herself and her friend Blake Lively posing with Reynolds — who's Blake's husband — plus Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and costar Hugh Jackman. She wrote, "Over the past few years I have watched one of my best friends on this planet pour every bit of his heart, soul, sweat, time, energy, jokes, pain, joy, rebellion, darkness, and magic into this film."

"He's created the best work of his life, and this film feels like an actual joy portal, a wild escape from reality and an abs sandwich," she continued. "I don't know how he did it."

Then came the joke: "But that's Hugh for you! These other randoms crashed the photo and we were too polite to ask them to leave."

Taylor concluded her post by providing a link to buy tickets to the film "if you like things that are unspeakably awesome," and finished by shouting out Ryan's Deadpool character, Wade Wilson, "aka my godkids' sperm donor!"

