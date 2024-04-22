Taylor Swift sets new Spotify records as Patti Smith, Post Malone send their thanks

On April 19, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department set a Spotify record for the most-streamed album in a single day, but it went on to set even more records as the day progressed.

The surprise double album became the first one in Spotify history to rack up more than 200 million, and then more than 300 million, streams in a single day. Subsequently, the first single, "Fortnight," featuring Post Malone, set another record: It's now the most-streamed song in a single day in Spotify history.

Taylor is also now the most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history. She broke her own record, having previously reached that milestone in October when she put out 1989 (Taylor's Version).

Meanwhile, Post Malone took to Instagram on April 20 to thank Taylor for including him on the album. "It's once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey," he wrote. "I love you so much. Thank you Tay."

And Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and punk poet Patti Smith thanked Taylor on Instagram for shouting her out on the album. On the title track, Taylor sings, "I laughed in your face and said 'You're not Dylan Thomas, I'm not Patti Smith / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel, we'rе modern idiots.'"

Thomas, a Welsh poet, died at New York's Chelsea Hotel in 1953. Smith lived in the same hotel in 1969.

Smith posted a photo of herself reading Thomas' Portrait of the Artist as a Young Dog. She wrote, "This is saying I was moved to be mentioned in the company of the great Welsh poet Dylan Thomas. Thank you Taylor."

