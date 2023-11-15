Taylor Swift roundup: 'DWTS' message, Travis' "Karma" clue and Mama Kelce's movie review

Taylor Swift will be tuning in next week when the contestants on ABC's Dancing with the Stars hit the ballroom floor and dance to her songs.

On the November 14 episode of the show, Taylor sent a special video message previewing Taylor Swift Night, which is coming up next week. "I can't wait to see Dancing with the Stars' celebration of my Eras next week," she said. "I wish I could be there with you guys but I'm on tour in Brazil, but I will be there in spirit and I'll be watching."

In other Taylor news, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, revealed that it wasn't a complete surprise when Taylor changed the lyrics of her song "Karma" to give him a shout-out during her concert in Argentina this past weekend. Instead of "Karma is the guy on the screen/coming straight home to me," Taylor sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/coming straight home to me."

On the November 15 episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis said, "Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue [she was going to do it], but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, [it] still shocked me."

"I was like, 'Oh, she really just said that,'" Travis added. He then apologized for leaving Taylor's father, Scott, hanging when he attempted to high-five him in the moment. "Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy," he said. "Aw, man. I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too."

And finally, Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, tells People that she recently saw Taylor's Eras Tour concert film. "It was awesome," she says, adding she was "just totally enthralled" by it.

