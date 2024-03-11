Taylor Swift roundup: Singapore thanks, Emma Stone's speech, 'GMA' preview, 'The Fall Guy' movie

Another weekend, another bunch of Taylor Swift news. Here's the latest:

--Taylor's final show in Singapore on March 9 was her last for a while. She wrote on Instagram, "We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds - just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows. What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!! See you in May when we get back to the Eras Tour!! In the meantime I've got an album to release…"

--During the Oscars on March 10, Swifties perked up during Taylor's pal Emma Stone's Best Actress acceptance speech. Shouting out her daughter, Louise, at the podium, Stone said, "I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl." "Bigger Than the Whole Sky" is a song on Taylor's album Midnights (3am Edition), which some have interpreted it as a song about losing an unborn child. The lyrics go, "Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye/You were bigger than the whole sky." Taylor performed it in Brazil in 2023 following the death of fan Ana Clara Benevides.

--And in other Taylor Oscar news, David Leitch, director of the upcoming Ryan Gosling movie The Fall Guy, told The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet that Taylor's version of "All Too Well" is "baked into the DNA" of the film. Leitch also told Variety, "There's some Tay-Tay" in the film.

--Each day this week starting March 12 on ABC's Good Morning America, Taylor will give a preview of the bonus songs from the Disney+ version of The Eras Tour concert film.

--Finally, there'll be a "phantom clear vinyl" version of The Tortured Poets Department available only at Target, featuring the bonus track "The Manuscript."

