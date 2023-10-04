Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA lead MTV EMA nominations

After winning the top prize at the MTV VMAs, Taylor Swift has another chance to add some more MTV-related trophies to her already overloaded mantlepiece.

She's the leading nominee for the MTV European Music Awards, or EMAs, which will air live from Paris on November 5. Among her seven nominations are Best Song and Best Video for "Anti-Hero," as well as Best Artist, Best Pop, Best Live and Biggest Fans.

Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are next with six nods each, including Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video. Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Måneskin have four nods apiece. Among the first-time nominees are Ice Spice, PinkPantheress, Coi Leray, Metro Boomin and Reneé Rapp.

Fans can vote for their favorites across categories at mtvema.com from now through October 31. The Biggest Fans and Best Group winners will be voted for at a later date via @MTVEMA on social media. The winner of the Best Video category will be chosen by MTV.

Fans in 24 regions around the world can also vote for their local favorites. The nominees for Best U.S. Act are Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA and Taylor Swift.

Here are the main nominees:

BEST SONG

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Jung Kook feat. Latto - "Seven"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift - "Anti-Hero"

Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST VIDEO

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion - "Bongos"

Doja Cat – "Paint the Town Red"

Little Simz - "Gorilla"

Miley Cyrus - "Flowers"

Olivia Rodrigo - "vampire"

SZA - "'Kill Bill"

Taylor Swift – "Anti-Hero"

BEST ARTIST

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

BEST COLLABORATION

Central Cee x Dave - "Sprinter"

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray - "Baby Don't Hurt Me"

KAROL G, Shakira – "TQG"

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage – "Creepin'"

PinkPantheress, Ice Spice - "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2"

Rema, Selena Gomez - "Calm Down"

BEST NEW

Coi Leray

FLO

Ice Spice

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

BEST POP

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST HIP HOP

Cardi B

Central Cee

Lil Wayne

Lil Uzi Vert

Metro Boomin

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST R&B

Chlöe

Chris Brown

Steve Lacy

Summer Walker

SZA

Usher

BEST LIVE

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Ed Sheeran

Måneskin

SZA

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

BEST PUSH

November 2022: Flo Milli

December 2022: Reneé Rapp

January 2023: Sam Ryder

February 2023: Armani White

March 2023: FLETCHER

April 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

May 2023: Ice Spice

June 2023: FLO

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith

August 2023: Kaliii

September 2023: GloRilla

October 2023: Benson Boone

BIGGEST FANS

Anitta

Billie Eilish

BLACKPINK

Jung Kook

Nicki Minaj

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Selena Gomez

Taylor Swift

BEST GROUP

aespa

FLO

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

NewJeans

OneRepublic

SEVENTEEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ELECTRONIC

Alesso

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Swedish House Mafia

Peggy Gou

Tiësto

BEST AFROBEATS

Asake

Aya Nakamura

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Rema

BEST LATIN

Anitta

Bad Bunny

KAROL G

Peso Pluma

ROSALÍA

Shakira

BEST K-POP

FIFTY FIFTY

Jung Kook

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Blur

Fall Out Boy

Lana Del Rey

Paramore

Thirty Seconds To Mars

YUNGBLUD

BEST ROCK

Arctic Monkeys

Foo Fighters

Måneskin

Metallica

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

