Taylor Swift notches 12th week at #1, wins at Kids' Choice Awards

Good news and bad news for Taylor Swift this past weekend: She swallowed a bug and her piano malfunctioned -- but she also won a bunch of awards and retained her #1 spot on the Billboard chart.

During her July 13 show in Milan, Italy, Taylor swallowed a bug during her performance of "I Almost Do" and "The Moment I Knew." According to People, she said, "I knew it would happen 'cause there's so many bugs here tonight. It'll be fine, I just need to cough a little," before continuing the show. She previously swallowed bugs at Eras Tour shows in London and Chicago.

Then, during her July 14 show in Milan, her piano stopped working while performing a mashup of "Getaway Car" and "Out of the Woods." "We have finally broken this thing," Taylor said in a fan-shot TikTok. The piano was eventually fixed and she continued with the songs.

During the first Milan show, Taylor also debuted three new looks: a black-and-gold number, an ombre blue ensemble and a dress decorated with the lyrics of "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?"

Taylor also won Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Global Music Star and Favorite Ticket of the Year at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on July 13. Other winners included Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

And, most impressively, Taylor's album The Tortured Poets Department racked up a 12th week at #1 on the Billboard 200. That makes it her longest-running #1 album: Fearless and 1989 each notched 11 weeks on top. It also beats the record set by Whitney Houston's sophomore 1987 album Whitney: It's now the only album by a woman to spend its first 12 weeks at #1. Whitney's album spent its first 11 weeks at #1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.