Taylor Swift may have the year's top quote, but she's not our top choice for a roommate

According to The Associated Press, something Taylor wrote in 2024 has topped Yale University's annual list of the year's most notable quotations. It came with her Instagram post endorsing Kamala Harris for president, which she illustrated with a photo of herself holding her cat Benjamin Button.

According to Yale, the way she signed that post — "Taylor Swift Childless Cat Lady," in reference to something Vice President-elect JD Vance had said in 2021 while discussing Democratic party leaders — is the #1 notable quote of 2024.

But perhaps the fact that Taylor has three cats is one of the reasons that she's not America's top pick for a roommate. In a new survey conducted by Zillow, Ryan Reynolds is the country's #1 pick for a celeb roomie, grabbing 17% of the vote. His good pal Taylor came in second, with 14% of the vote. Zendaya was the top roommate pick among Gen Z respondents, followed by Reynolds and then Taylor.

