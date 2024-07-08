Taylor Swift matches Whitney Houston's chart feat as 'Tortured Poets' hits 11th week at #1

Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department continues to torture the top of the chart.

The album is #1 on the Billboard 200 for an 11th straight week. The last time an album by a woman spent at least 11 weeks in a row on top was Whitney Houston's soundtrack to The Bodyguard, which was #1 for 13 weeks from December of 1992 to March of 1993.

And Taylor matches another Whitney chart feat: Tortured Poets and Whitney's second album, 1987's Whitney, are the only two albums by women to spend their first 11 weeks at #1. That means they both debuted at #1 and stayed there for 11 weeks.

The last time an album by a woman spent 11 weeks at #1 overall -- not in a row, but in total -- was Taylor's 1989, which was on top for 11 non-consecutive weeks from 2014 to 2015. Tortured Poets is Taylor's third album to spend at least 11 weeks on top, following 1989 and Fearless.

In addition, it's the first time in over a year that four of the albums in the top five are by women or female-led acts. In addition to Taylor, the top five also includes albums by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan. The lone male is Morgan Wallen.

