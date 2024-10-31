Taylor Swift makes donation to provide 75,000 meals to people in Louisiana

Taylor Swift has made a donation that will provide 75,000 meals to people in need in Southern Louisiana.

After performing The Eras Tour in New Orleans, Louisiana, from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, the Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding South Louisiana announced Wednesday that the pop star had made a significant donation.

"When kindness meets action, magic happens. Today, we're thrilled to share that @TaylorSwift has helped fuel our mission to end hunger with a donation that means 75,000 meals for South Louisiana families in need!" the organization shared on Instagram. "This kind of generosity reminds us that making a difference is possible, together, with people who truly care."

Speaking of Taylor, Ryan Reynolds shared a post to Instagram on Thursday about attending The Eras Tour in New Orleans. He said he'll be talking about this concert when he's 95 years old.

"Not just because it’s one of the best things I’ve seen/heard/felt. And not only because you see the staggering and positive economic impact this tour has on small businesses all over NOLA — a town that’s been thru so much for so long. The main reason I’ll never forget this show is because it brings people together in so many ways," Reynolds wrote.

He said he's spent time in the city before, but the weekend "felt like Super Bowl or Mardi Gras had a baby with music."

"I don’t understand the unimaginable work, care, talent and discipline @taylorswift generates to create an experience like this because I’m not a scientist," Reynolds continued. "The only bummer is she can’t be in the audience to experience what everyone else sees and feels. To watch herself up there is something I wish she could know. But that isn’t physically possible and even if it were, you can’t just get tickets last minute."

