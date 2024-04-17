Taylor Swift is releasing a new music video Friday night

While Taylor Swift's new album The Tortured Poets Department will be ours on April 19, we haven't heard anything about visuals from the album -- until now.

The official Taylor Nation account posted on social media, "If entry into THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT is what you seek, step out of the Midnights room and enjoy a peek. Add another board meeting to your #TTPDTimetable on Friday at 8pm ET for a music video premiere!"

Along with that cryptic message is a video that shows a Midnights-themed room, complete with clock and the various colored vinyl versions of that album. The video takes us out of that room, through a door, down an antiseptic white corridor and through another door marked The Tortured Poets Department.

Inside, there's a white office with a white board calendar. In the box labeled Friday, April 19, it reads, "8pm ET video release!!" There's also another box for April 20 that isn't visible, but it looks as though there might be something written there as well.

Meanwhile, a number of Taylor's new lyrics have been revealed as part of her Spotify Tortured Poets Department pop-up experience in LA. One reads, "Even statues crumble if they're made to wait," while another reads, "One less temptress. One less dagger to sharpen."

