Taylor Swift is still #1 with Toy Story song, Olivia Rodrigo charts four top-10s

Taylor Swift has the #1 song in the country to go along with the #1 movie in the country.

"I Knew It, I Knew You," which she wrote and recorded for Toy Story 5, tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week. The movie debuted at #1 at the box office with $160 million, the year's biggest domestic debut and the biggest debut ever for the Toy Story films.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo has taken over the top 10 with four new songs from her album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which entered the Billboard 200 album chart at #1. The highest-charting song is "stupid song" at #3, followed by her former #1 hit, "drop dead," at #4, "the cure" at #6 and "honeybee" at #9.

Olivia also scored four top-10 hits from her debut album, SOUR, and two from her sophomore album, GUTS.

The rest of the top 10 is rounded out by Ella Langley's "Choosin' Texas" at #2 and "Be Her" at #5, Ariana Grande's "hate that i made you love me" at #8 and Olivia Dean's "Man I Need" at #10. The only male artist in the top 10 is Drake, at #7 with "Janice STFU."

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