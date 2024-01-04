Taylor Swift gave burlesque icon Dita Von Teese her "best celebrity experience"

Taylor Swift's "Bejeweled" video features a guest appearance by Queen of Burlesque Dita Von Teese: In the clip, both women perform Dita's famous Martini glass routine side-by-side. And while she's worked with many stars over the years, Dita says that working with Taylor was "the best."

Speaking to Allison Kugel on the Allison Interviews podcast, Dita says, "With the Taylor Swift Bejeweled music video, that started with a phone call and me teaching her my martini glass [routine] ... my best [celebrity] experience was Taylor."

"She is really a kind girl, she knew everything about what I do, and she wanted to not just have me be behind-the scenes teaching her to be in my glass," Dita adds. "She wanted to showcase what I do. Connecting with a younger generation who are Taylor Swift fans, it was pretty fun and interesting.”

