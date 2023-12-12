Taylor Swift donates $1 million to help with Tennessee tornado recovery

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

By Andrea Dresdale

Taylor Swift is quietly helping her home state of Tennessee.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee confirmed to USA Today that Taylor donated $1 million to its Tennessee Emergency Response Fund following the tornadoes that hit numerous Tennessee counties over the weekend.

The foundation said Taylor's donation will "support the immediate and long-term recovery needs" of hard-hit Sumner County, where Taylor attended high school. The tornadoes there and in other counties killed six people, destroyed buildings and injured dozens.

Taylor's low-key philanthropy is nothing new: During her Eras Tour, she made large donations to the food banks in each city where she performed.



