Taylor Swift documentary coming ... to British TV

While fans are holding out hope that one day they'll see Taylor Swift release a behind-the-scenes documentary of the Eras Tour, one production company has beat her to it — sort of.

Deadline reports that the two-part documentary series, with the working title Taylor, will air on the U.K.'s Channel 4. It'll include interviews with industry insiders, fans and "high-profile commentators," and focus on how Taylor became a "global phenomenon," charting her rise from teen star to cultural icon.

Deadline also reports the documentary will follow the Eras Tour and Taylor's revealing Miss Americana Netflix doc. The publication quotes director Guy King as saying, "Taylor Swift is an unprecedentedly powerful 21st century voice for women and young people. Under the microscope of social media since the earliest days of MySpace and Tumblr, she came of age during a new feminist wave."

"With her fame came controversy, which she so skillfully wrestled to the floor. We’re excited to tell her story.”

No word on when the doc will air, or whether it'll come to the U.S.

