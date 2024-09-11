Taylor Swift could break Beyoncé's record at Wednesday night's MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift is the leading nominee going into Wednesday night's MTV VMAs with 12 nods overall. But she won't have to win that many to break Beyoncé's record.

Taylor received eight nominations for her "Fortnight" video, two in social categories, and nominations for Best Pop and Artist of the Year this year. She currently has 23 MTV VMA wins and Bey has 30, so Taylor will need to win seven of those 12 nods to tie, and eight to capture the title of most awarded artist in the show's history.

However, Beyoncé is up for three VMAs this year, so depending on how the voting goes, she may still hold the title at the end of the night.

One of Beyoncé's nominations is for Most Iconic Performance, a category that was likely added this year to acknowledge the show's 40th anniversary. Bey is up for her 2011 performance of "Love On Top," during which she revealed her pregnancy to the world.

Taylor is also nominated in that category, for her 2009 performance of "You Belong With Me" — though that's not exactly the Taylor moment that everyone remembers from the 2009 show.

Page Six reports that if Taylor attends the show, Travis Kelce won't be with her, because he had to return to Kansas City for practice. But even without him, all eyes will be on her — because, as you might have noticed, Taylor enjoys making surprise announcements at award shows.

The lineup of performers on the show includes Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Eminem, Halsey, Lenny Kravitz, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion and, on the extended play stage, Teddy Swims and Jessie Murph. Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award.

The 2024 MTV VMAs air at 8 p.m. ET.

