Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Stevie Nicks & more win Pollstar Awards

By Andrea Dresdale

For the second year in a row, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was named major tour of the year at the Pollstar Awards, held Wednesday night in LA.  The awards were given by Pollstar, the industry publication that covers live entertainment.

Taylor wasn't present at the ceremony, but many of the winners were, including Jelly Roll, whose Beautifully Broken tour was named country tour of the year, and John Mayer, whose side band Dead & Company won the residency of the year award for its shows at Sphere Las Vegas.
Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour was named pop tour of the year.
Chappell Roan won two awards: support/special guest of the year, for her opening slot on Olivia Rodrigo's tour, and new headliner of the year. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band won rock tour of the year, Usher won R&B tour of the year and Missy Elliott won hip-hop tour of the year.

In addition, Stevie Nicks was on hand to accept her induction into the Pollstar Hall of Fame.

