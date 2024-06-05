Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco, Miley's "Flowers" win at BMI Pop Awards

Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco and Miley Cyrus' unstoppable hit "Flowers" were all winners at the BMI Pop Awards, held Tuesday in LA.

Taylor was named Songwriter of the Year for co-writing 10 of the most-performed songs of the past year, including "Cruel Summer," "Anti-Hero," "Bejeweled," "Karma" and "Lavender Haze." "Most-performed" means they've been played the most on terrestrial and satellite radio, and on streaming services.

Miley and her co-writers Gregory "Aldae" Hein and Michael Pollack won the Pop Song of the Year Award for "Flowers," which won her two Grammys earlier this year.

Benny was given the prestigious BMI President's Award for his track record of co-writing and producing 29 #1 hits. Over the years, he's won 55 BMI Awards and was named Songwriter of the Year four times. Benny said in his acceptance speech, "We have the best job in the world, and we are so thankful and lucky to be in this room. We have the opportunity to make things better through music and help people. We're giving the soundtrack to peoples' lives."

Among the artists sending congratulatory video messages was Ed Sheeran, who thanked Benny for "great friendship and fantastic memories," adding, "We've made great music together."

During the ceremony, Sia performed Rihanna's "Diamonds" as a tribute to Benny; they co-wrote the 2012 smash hit.

Additionally, the most-performed songs of the year overall were honored, including Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Ed's "Eyes Closed," Dean Lewis' "How Do I Say Goodbye," Elton John and Britney Spears' "Hold Me Closer," Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)," SZA's "Kill Bill," Harry Styles' "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and Stephen Sanchez's "Until I Found You."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.