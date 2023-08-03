Taylor Swift adds 15 new North American dates to The Eras Tour

TAS Rights Management

By Mary Pat Thompson

Taylor Swift is saying “Long Live” to the Eras Tour.

On Thursday, August 3, the superstar announced 15 new North American dates for her ultra-successful stadium tour. These additional dates span over the course of October and November 2024, and will feature Gracie Abrams as the special guest opener.

This announcement includes the tour’s first Canadian dates, with a six-show run in Toronto, Ontario, as well as appearances in U.S. cities that Swift has not yet visited with the Eras Tour, including Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era," Swift tweeted. "Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024."

Verified fan registration through Ticketmaster is now open for all dates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    We're sending Abby Jessen OVER. THE. EDGE!
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!