Tate McRae's on top of the world: "I can't believe it's my real life"

Tate McRae's having a pretty good month: She turned 21, did her first-ever hometown show in Calgary, Canada, and she's a double nominee at July 13's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. She's also in the middle of her Think Later tour, and Tate says she's thrilled to hear fans sing her songs back to her every night.

"It's the best feeling in the world," she tells ABC Audio. "I'm obsessed with my fans. I think that they're the coolest people. And I just feel very blessed that I get to do this every day"

"Right now I'm on a U.S. leg, and it's some of the biggest shows I've ever played. ... I feel very grateful ... and I can't believe it's my real life."

Tate says playing Calgary initially made her "so stressed and so nervous," but ultimately, "It was such a beautiful show. ... and I just feel very proud to be from there and to have so many supporters down there."

As for the Kids' Choice Awards, which are fan-voted, Tate laughs, "I don't really know how any award shows work, to be honest. ... But it's really cool to be nominated." It's not clear if she'll be there, but her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI, is performing on the telecast. So, will we get a collab from them at some point?

"I think collabs are so difficult because everyone's, like, schedules ... have to line up and you also, like, have to ... get in the studio at the right time. And we're, like, all over the place," she points out. "Maybe one time in the future."

Tate spoke to ABC Audio as part of her partnership with Invisalign, which she says has "completely changed my confidence." She adds, "Obviously, I smile and laugh ... a lot on stage, so feeling confident in my smile is, like, key to everything."

