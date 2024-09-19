Tate McRae's new hit was inspired by her strange eating habits

Tate McRae's latest hit, "It's ok I'm ok," is about a woman who's got no problem with another woman dating her loser of an ex-boyfriend. But Tate says the song was actually inspired by the problem she has eating while creating.

Speaking to the U.K.'s Capital FM, Tate said she was in Sweden working with two top songwriters: Savan Kotecha and ILYA, who have, together and separately, written hits for artists ranging from Katy Perry and Maroon 5 to Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, One Direction and Sam Smith.

"I was very excited, but I have this thing in sessions where I won't eat unless I finish the song," Tate said. "If I'm in the studio, I need to finish the song and then I'll eat my meal. I can't eat in the middle of writing."

"So then ILYA and Savan would always be like, 'Hey, do you want food?' And then every day for, like, two weeks straight, I'd be like, 'It's OK. I'm OK,'" she laughed. "Finally we were like, 'We should just put that down as a joke,' and then it ended up turning into a song."

And "It's ok, I'm ok" isn't all Tate has up her sleeve.

"I've been sitting on so much music now, for so long," she said.

The video for "It's ok I'm ok" starts with Tate strutting down a city street in heels, which she admitted she had a problem with.

"I'm a big sneaker girl ... so the second you put me in a heel, I'm just, like, don't know how to, like, walk anymore," she laughed. "My feet hurt so bad. So we had to do this one strut ... 200 times across the street."

