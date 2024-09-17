Tate McRae celebrates one year of "greedy": "wtf that went by so fast"

Tate McRae just released the first song of her next era, "It's ok I'm ok," but early Monday morning she took to Instagram to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the song that took her career to a whole new level: "greedy."

"HAPPY 1 YEAR TO MY BABBYYYY GREEDY," she captioned a carousel of photos and videos showing the "greedy" video shoot, the chart success of the song, a musical snippet of it and more. "wtf that went by so fast," she continued. "Thank u to everyone who streamed it."

Following the success of "greedy," Tate booked a worldwide headlining tour, made her debut U.S. award show performance at the Billboard Music Awards, sang at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto, and captured the Single of the Year and Artist of the Year trophies at the 2024 Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys.

So why does Tate think the song, the first single from her album Think Later, made such an impact? She has a theory.

"You know, I don't really know how that happened or what happened," she told ABC Audio. "I think it was 'right song, right time.' I think it was also [that] I was really excited about the whole thing."

"I was so creatively inspired by the music video and all the packaging with the album and the single," she added. "I just felt very passionate about that. And I think, obviously people can feel when an artist is passionate about something: it's coming from your soul. And when you write something that you're proud of, they can feel that."

"Greedy" has racked up more than 1.4 billion streams since its release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.