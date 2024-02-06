Tate McRae up for three Juno Awards, including Artist of the Year

Tate McRae has been nominated for Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — since 2021 but has yet to win. This year, she'll have another three chances to take a trophy home.

Tate is up for Single of the Year for "greedy," Artist of the Year and the TikTok Juno Fan Choice award at the March 24 ceremony, which will be hosted by Nelly Furtado at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. Nelly is also a nominee, as are Shania Twain, Lauren Spencer Smith, Loud Luxury, Daniel Caesar, The Weeknd and Nickelback, among others.

In the International Album of the Year category, for non-Canadian artists, the nominees are 1989 (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift, SZA's SOS, Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time and Luke Combs' Gettin' Old.

