Tate McRae sweeps Juno Awards, but isn't there to accept

Tate McRae was a big winner at the Juno Awards -- the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys -- Sunday night in Vancouver, but she wasn't there to accept her honors.

Tate headlined Lollapalooza Brazil on March 29, so she couldn't attend the untelevised Junos gala that night, nor the show on Sunday night in Vancouver. Still, she can bask in the knowledge that her home country gave her its artist of the year award for the second year in a row, plus the trophies for single, album and pop album of the year.

Due to the eligibility cutoff dates, Tate didn't win for her current hits or her new album So Close to What. Instead, she won single of the year for "exes," and album and pop album of the year from her 2023 album Think Later.

Michael Bublé hosted the show and underscored Canadian pride in his opening monologue, during a time when Canadian/U.S. relations are strained, to say the least. "We are beautiful. We are the greatest nation on earth! And we are not for sale!" he said, pointedly.

