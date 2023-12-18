Tate McRae scores first top 10 album with 'Think Later'

RCA

By Andrea Dresdale

Tate McRae's "greedy" fans gobbled up her new album.

Think Later, Tate's second full-length album has debuted at #4 on the Billboard album chart. It's the Canadian artist's first top 10 album; her debut, i used to think i could fly, peaked at #13.

Fueling the success of the new album are Tate's two hits: "greedy," her first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the follow-up, "exes," which is currently climbing the chart.

On her Instagram Story, Tate reposted a tweet from a fan asking her how she feels about her chart debut. "thank u guys," she replied, with two crying emojis and two hearts.

Tate's world tour starts in April in Dublin, Ireland; it gets to North America in July.

Elsewhere on the chart, Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 debuts at #1, giving her the most #1 albums among female rappers: a total of three.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!