Tate McRae says we're not "ready" for her new song

It hasn't even been a year since Tate McRae released her album Think Later, but she's already blessing fans with new music.

After posting a photo of herself lying on a beach with the words "It's OK I'm OK" written in the sand in front of her, she's confirmed that a new song with that title is coming out Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET. She wrote on Instagram, "yall aren't readyyy."

Her post was liked by Ryan Tedder, her collaborator on Think Later, so it's possible she worked with him on the new song, as well.

The Canadian star just wrapped up her Think Later tour, which included a sold-out show at New York's Madison Square Garden. She then jetted off on a tropical vacation with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI.

