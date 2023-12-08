Tate McRae and Miley Cyrus celebrate latest chart milestones

Tate McRae is "greedy" and Miley Cyrus "Used to Be Young," but both are currently on top of the charts.

Tate's single "greedy" has just ascended to the top of Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, becoming her first #1 on that tally. Her breakthrough hit, "You Broke Me First," reached #2 in 2021. This milestone follows "greedy" becoming Tate's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Tate's new single "exes" has entered the Pop Airplay chart at #40. Her new album, Think Later, is out now. She's just dropped a video for another song from the album, "run for the hills."

Miley, on the other hand, has just hit #1 on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart with "Used to Be Young." It's her second chart-topper on this particular tally, after "Flowers" spent 17 weeks on top starting in March. It's also #4 on the Pop Airplay chart.

On her Instagram Story, Miley has shared some videos of her performing a stripped-down version of "Used to Be Young" in an intimate setting.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.