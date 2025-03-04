Tate McRae launches 11 songs from 'So Close to What' onto the chart

No only did Tate McRae's new album, So Close to What, top the Billboard 200 album chart, a slew of songs from the project have invaded the Billboard Hot 100.

Eleven songs from the album are now scattered over the chart, from "Sports car" at #16 all the way down to "Greenlight" at #99. In between are songs like "2 Hands," which peaked at #41 last year and is now back at #76; her duet with The Kid LAROI, "I know love," at #43; and "Revolving door" at #22.

In addition, Tate tops the Billboard Artist 100 — which measures a musician's overall popularity based on radio airplay, streaming and sales — for the first time. So far she's only the third woman to hit #1 on that chart this year, following Taylor Swift and SZA.

And over on the Billboard's Hot Dance/Pop Songs chart, Tate has five entries, with "Revolving door" debuting at #1, followed by "Miss Possessive" at #3, "It's ok I'm ok" at #4, "BloodOnMyHands" at #5 and "No I'm not in love" at #7.

Tate McRae returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform Tuesday night.

