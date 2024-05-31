Tate McRae, The Kid LAROI and GAYLE appear on 'Billboard''s 2024 21 Under 21 list

Billboard has released its 2024 21 Under 21, and this year's list includes popular young artists like Tate McRae, The Kid LAROI and GAYLE.

Tate's inclusion on this list is due to her many highlights over the past year. Billboard cites the release of her second album, Think Later, and the success of its single "Greedy" as defining moments, though Tate says her big pinch-me moment was performing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live. "It was something I've always dreamed of and hoped to do one day, but I could never have imagined it happening this last year," Tate said.

The Kid LAROI has spent the year touring his debut solo album, The First Time, which arrived 2 1/2 years after he had last dropped music. He collaborated with Future, Jungkook and Central Cee on the record, and even dropped a documentary about his life on Prime Video, which Billboard says contributed to his inclusion on the list.

Finally, Billboard noted GAYLE's milestone past year started with an opening gig on Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour. She also wrote a song, "Butterflies," that appeared on the Barbie soundtrack. "It's hard for me to say I'm proud of myself, but I'm the most proud of the fact that I was associated with such huge cultural moments," GAYLE said.

