Tate McRae and Justin Bieber confirmed as NHL All-Star celebrity team captains

Tate McRae filmed her "greedy" music video at a hockey rink and posed for the cover of her album Think Later wearing hockey pads. So it's no wonder the Canadian star's now been named as one of the celebrity captains of the NHL All-Star Game.

Fellow Canadian music superstars Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé, as well as Canadian actor Will Arnett, will also serve as celebrity captains during the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto on February 3. The four stars' first tasks will be drafting their 11-player teams during NHL All-Star Thursday on February 1. That starts at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Justin will be the celebrity captain of Team Matthews, captained by Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews. The Leafs are Justin's favorite team. Tate will be the celebrity captain of Team MacKinnon, captained by Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Michael will be celebrity captain of Team Hughes, captained by New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and his brother, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes. The Canucks are Michael's favorite team.

All the teams will wear jerseys designed by Justin's fashion brand, drew house.

In addition to the draft and the game itself, the NHL All-Star weekend also includes the All-Star Skills competition, which takes place February 2 and will air at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

The NHL All-Star Game takes place at 3 p.m. ET on February 3, and you can watch it on ABC and ESPN+.

