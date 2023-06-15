Tate McRae announces fall 2023 tour

By Andrea Tuccillo

Tate McRae is hitting the road.

The singer has announced dates for her fall Are We Flying tour, with charlieonnafriday as her supporting act.

The 20-city trek kicks off Tuesday, September 5, in Chicago at Riviera Theatre, with stops in cities including Detroit, Toronto, New York and Los Angeles. She'll wrap things up on Friday, October 13, in Seattle at the Paramount Theatre.

"sooooo excited to finally announce this and see u guys so soon<3 anddd very stoked that @charlieonnafriday is opening for me !!" Tate wrote on Instagram.

Presales begin Wednesday, June 21; registration is open now. A limited number of tickets will be available during a general on-sale starting Saturday, June 24, at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.com.

