Tame Impala releases 'Dracula' remix with BLACKPINK's JENNIE

Tame Impala has released a new remix of the single "Dracula" featuring JENNIE of K-pop superstars BLACKPINK.

The updated recording features JENNIE adding her vocals. "My friends are saying, 'Shut up, Jennie, just get in the car,'" she sings. The original lyric is "My friends are saying, 'Shut up Kevin ..., '" which references Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker.

JENNIE also delivers a new verse, in which she sings, "Hey, Kevin, what's up?/ Come pull up in my spot/ Let's keep the night glowing, I don't ever wanna stop."

The remix is accompanied by a lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Dracula" appears on Tame Impala's latest album, 2025's Deadbeat, and marked the first Tame Impala song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.