SZA posts "tender" cover of Eminem's "Lose Yourself"

It's the cover we didn't know we needed. SZA posted a slowed down R&B version of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" to her Instagram page, prompting a response from Eminem himself.



"U ever just cover Eminem on some tender s*** for feels?" SZA captioned the post. "(Not on a project. Just for mental health)."



The gentle rendition of the song got Eminem's attention, and he commented with a wide-eyed blushing emoji. He wasn't the only one loving the cover – the comments section was filled with other music artists from across different genres showing their love. Questlove, Camila Cabello and country singer Kacey Musgraves were among the commenters.



Eminem, meanwhile, dropped his song "Houdini" – the first track off his upcoming new album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce).

