A symptom of being spicy: Shinedown announces signature hot sauce line

Courtesy of Shinedown

By Josh Johnson

Shinedown is launching their own line of hot sauces.

Made in collaboration with the company Torchbearer Sauces, the first flavor is called Symptom Chipotle Garlic Sauce, a reference to Shinedown's "A Symptom of Being Human" hit.

"Cultivating this sauce has been a passion project and has been an absolute joy to accomplish together," says drummer Barry Kerch. "This is just the beginning of what we want to present to the fans of Shinedown. This debut 'Symptom' sauce is to be enjoyed by the masses because this one is just right. This sauce is for all of us."

"A Symptom of Being Human" is a single off Shinedown's latest album, 2022's Planet Zero.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!