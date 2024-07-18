Suspected Taylor Swift stalker detained ahead of German concerts

Taylor Swift played the first of three Eras Tour shows in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, and she must be breathing a sigh of relief that a possible stalker will be in jail until she's done with her other two shows there.

TIME reports that according to police, a 34-year-old American man who made threats against Taylor "and her partner" on social media was stopped from entering her show on Wednesday and will be kept in custody until she leaves town.

Police said the man had a ticket to the Wednesday show, but was detained after "an initial investigation couldn't entirely rule out a risk."

Following Taylor's show in Gelsenkirchen on Friday, she'll play four more concerts in Germany: two in Hamburg and two in Munich.

Taylor has had problems with stalkers for years. In 2019 she wrote an essay for ELLE in which she revealed that she carries "QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds" with her, explaining, "Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I've ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."

