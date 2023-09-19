Streams higher than the Empire State: fun. & Janelle Monáe's "We Are Young" reaches billion Spotify milestone

The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! - Show Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic (Frederick Breedon IV/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

fun. and Janelle Monáe's "We Are Young" has reached 1 billion streams on Spotify.

In a social media post on Monday, September 18, Spotify shares, "[fun.] and [Monae]'s youth anthem is the newest entry in the #BillionsClub canon."

Hitting 1 billions streams on Spotify is the latest accomplishment for the well-decorated "We Are Young," which was certified Diamond by the RIAA in 2019 and reached 1 billion YouTube views in 2022.

"We Are Young" was a single off fun.'s 2012 album, Some Nights, which also spawned hits in the title track and "Carry On." The trio — made up of Nate Ruess, Jack Antonoff and Andrew Dost — never released a follow-up album and has remained on hiatus since 2015.

Ruess has since launched a solo career, while Antonoff started the band Bleachers and has become one today's most in-demand producers, working with artists including Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey and St. Vincent.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

