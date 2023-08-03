Stephen Sanchez debut album, 'Angel Face,' coming next month; hear new single "Be More" now

Angel Face, the long-awaited full-length debut album from Stephen Sanchez, is coming on September 22.

As previously reported, the album from the "Until I Found You" singer is a concept record about a love triangle. The story, which unfolds in the late fifties and early sixties, pits a fictional Stephen Sanchez aka "The Troubadour Sanchez" against another man for the love of a woman named Evangeline.

"I want you to know that these songs were written for you to soundtrack the moments of great love and great heart ache within your lives," Stephen says of the album. "There’s a song for the state of every soul. When you listen to this story, I hope you find yourself within it. I hope that you might find them within it—the person who makes this life far more beautiful.”

A new single from Angel Face, "Be More," is out now. Stephen says it fits into the storyline because it's "a dialogue between lovers, in this case, The Troubadour Sanchez and Evangeline...both sides are begging and proclaiming love."

He adds that the song "affirms your love is far more than you could ever understand, know, or hold within your hands by yourself.”

Stephen's headlining tour starts October 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Here's the track list for Angel Face:

"Something About Her"

"Evangeline"

"I Need You Most Of All"

"Only Girl"

"Be More"

"Until I Found You"

"Shake"

"High"

"Doesn't Do Me Any Good"

"No One Knows" feat. Laufey

"Caught In A Blue"

"Death Of The Troubadour"

"Send My Heart With A Kiss"

