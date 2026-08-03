Stella Lefty announces debut album, 'Long Way Home'

Stella Lefty is following up her debut Lollapalooza performance with a debut album.

The singer has announced Long Way Home will be out Aug. 21. Her new single off the album, "Lean In, Kiss Me," drops Aug. 7, the same day the album becomes available for preorder/presave.

Her album follows the May release of her EP, Is This Heaven?, featuring her viral hit "Boston."

Stella performed in front of over 12,000 fans Sunday at Lollapalooza in her home city of Chicago. It marked a full-circle moment for the singer — she’d been attending the festival as a fan since she was 15 years old.

During the performance, she brought out her boyfriend, country star Vincent Mason, to perform “Something to Lose.”

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