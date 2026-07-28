Stay with me: Sam Smith engaged to designer Christian Cowan

Christian Cowan and Sam Smith attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating 'Costume Art' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2026 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sam Smith's new album, Hazel Eyes, is due out Aug. 21, but they have more to celebrate than dropping a new project: they're engaged.

Sam confirmed to The New York Times that they and fashion designer Christian Cowan, their partner of three years, are engaged. And in fact, Hazel Eyes — named after Christian's eye color — documents their relationship. They started writing "Everlasting Love" the night before their first date with Christian; the album also includes odes to what Sam calls "requited love," like the single "My Guy."

But it's not all rainbows and lollipops — there are darker moments, too. When you're in love, Sam notes, "You’re like, is this too good to be true?” They add, "In my happiest moments, I can get really sad.” But overall, Sam relishes the opportunity to sing openly about their relationship.

“For me, there’s something radical about being queer in this time, in this world, and singing love songs,” Sam told the paper. "I’m not going to allow the poison that I read and that I see to affect my way of loving.”

No word yet on when Sam and Christian will tie the knot.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.