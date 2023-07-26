Spotify launches new Taylor Swift experience to help Swifties rank her eras

Are you in your evermore era? Did you do something bad and it's got you streaming reputation? Or has summer turned you into a 1989 girlie?

Thanks to Spotify, it's time to find out. On Wednesday, July 26, the music streamer launched a new feature called My Top 5: Taylor Swift's Eras, which gives Swifties the chance to show off their top five Swift eras.

Fans can pick their personal five favorite Swift records from her catalog of 10, ranging from her 2006 self-titled debut album to the record-smashing 2022 project Midnights, and all of the releases (and rereleases) in between.

After positioning Swift’s albums in your preferred order, the interactive in-app experience generates a personalized digital card for you to share your picks on social media.

That’s not all — eligible Spotify listeners can also find out what their top five most-listened-to Swift albums are, according to how they’ve streamed her music on Spotify.

"Taylor Swift has long captivated her fans with her unique ability to capture the deepest human emotions in her songs," a press release for the launch reads. "The Eras Tour has been the cultural event of the year, and now fans will get to proudly share their own top Eras with the world."

Will your most-listened-to albums align with your top five picks? Use the latest version of the Spotify app to try out the experience and find out.

