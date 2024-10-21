Sources: Multiple drugs found in Liam Payne's system

By ABC News

As Liam Payne's fans, former bandmates and family grieve his loss, there's more information on what  authorities in Argentina believe contributed to his death.

Sources tell ABC News multiple substances were found in Liam's system, including "pink cocaine," a popular but potentially dangerous party drug, as well as benzodiazepine, a class of depressant drugs that includes Xanax and Valium, and crack. An improvised aluminum foil pipe for ingesting drugs was also found in his hotel room.

According to ABC News sources, a hotel employee is suspected of supplying Liam with the drugs. Liam's body will remain in Argentina until the autopsy is complete.

The night of his death, hotel officials called authorities to report that he was behaving erratically. Liam fell to his death from the third-floor balcony in his hotel room, and the Argentinian Public Prosecutor's Office said that he died of "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding."

In addition, the preliminary autopsy said Payne didn't seem to adopt a reflex posture to protect himself during the fall, which means he could've fallen while in a state of semi or total unconsciousness.

