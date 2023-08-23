Songs by Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA among Spotify's most-streamed of the summer

Spotify is out with its list of the most-streamed songs of summer 2023, and in the U.S., at least, it was all about Morgan Wallen, with a little Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo thrown in.

Morgan's "Last Night" is the #1 most-streamed song of the summer in America, according to Spotify, and Taylor's four-year-old track "Cruel Summer" is number three. Number two is a Latin hit — "Ella Baila Solo [She Dances Alone]" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma — that was Spotify's #1 most-streamed song globally.

The rest of the top 10 includes Olivia's "vampire," Luke Combs' cover of "Fast Car" and SZA's smash "Kill Bill." Further down the list, we find "Barbie World" by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and Aqua; "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice, and "Dance the Night" by Dua Lipa. The list ends with Taylor's "Anti-Hero."

Songs on the Global Spotify Top 20 that didn't make the U.S. ranking include "Seven" by Jung Kook and Latto; "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus; "Daylight" by David Kushner; "As It Was" by Harry Styles and "Cupid" by FIFTY FIFTY.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.