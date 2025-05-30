'Something Beautiful' has arrived: New Miley Cyrus album is 'a really meaningful and purposeful era'

Something Beautiful is here.

Miley Cyrus' new album is out now, along with a video for the album track "Easy Lover." In the clip, she dances in a dressing room in lingerie, gets made up by her glam squad and struts down the studio backlot and onto a soundstage, where she performs the song with a squad of dancers.

In the clip, Miley's wearing chaps with aqua feathers and a matching turquoise bra, both taken from Thierry Mugler's Spring 1992 collection "Les Cowboys." That's the same collection Miley's pal Beyoncé pulled from to create her outfit for the vinyl version of her Cowboy Carter album, according to Marie Claire.

As for the album, Miley said in a TikTok video, "I think something that's really important for the fans to know about this album ... is how involved in every detail, I've been: Every strand of hair and eyelash and anything on the clothes, the sound, the strings, the music, the writing, every bit of the details is just a labor of love from me."

"It's really kind of regaining that power and that freedom that I really take pride in when it comes to my creativity in my music," she added.

Miley also said that Something Beautiful is "a really meaningful and purposeful era for me personally," noting that it shows "how much of a journey and how much personal growth that I've had."

Miley predicts, "Because of the experience that I shared with the fans growing up together, I feel like we're always kind of at the same place at the same time, so I think the music is really gonna relate and resonate with them as much as it does for me."

The Something Beautiful film will screen for one night only June 12 in the U.S. and Canada.

