Sombr, Tate McRae react to Taylor Swift shoutouts

Even though they'll be going head-to-head with her in the charts, Tate McRae and Sombr are thrilled that Taylor Swift specifically cited them in interviews as two of her favorite current artists.

On her Instagram Story, Tate posted a clip of Taylor's Monday night appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which Jimmy asked her to name the last song she listened to by any artist. "Oh, Tate McRae's got a great new song called 'Tit for Tat,' you gotta listen to it," said Taylor. "It's, like, full volume, over and over again on repeat."

Tate wrote, "Oh my godddddddddd" — with 10 D's — followed by multiple crying emojis and the word "whaaaaaaaaaaat" with 11 A's.

Meanwhile, Sombr posted on Instagram a quote from another recent interview Taylor did, in which she praised him and Tate. "Tate McRae is amazing. Sombr is amazing," Taylor said in the interview. "There are so many incredible artists that I love listening to ... I'm supporting them by streaming their music constantly in my house."

"i [heart] my life," he captioned the post. "i [heart] @taylorswift. thank you."

Canada's MuchMusic posted a clip on TikTok of Sombr's Monday concert in Toronto, during which he told the crowd, "Today is very weird for me because the biggest artist alive recognized me: Taylor Swift."

