So close to deluxe: Expanded Tate McRae album coming Nov. 21

Tate McRae 'So Close to What' deluxe (RCA Records)
By Andrea Dresdale
Tate McRae fans are so close to getting some new music from her.

The Canadian star is releasing SO CLOSE TO WHAT??? (deluxe) on Nov. 21.  It'll include her latest single, "Tit for Tat," and other tracks, though those haven't been announced yet.

"we had a few more songs that i wanted to share with y'all to close out the SC2W era," Tate wrote on Instagram. "i can't wait for you to hear. pre-order and pre-save the album at the link in bio."

Tate's Miss Possessive tour wrapped up Sunday night in LA, after playing 80 shows and selling a million tickets. It's been an exciting few days for Tate: On Friday, she earned her first Grammy nomination in the category of best dance pop recording for "Just Keep Watching (From F1: The Movie)."

