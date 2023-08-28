Sinéad O’Connor’s family thanks public for the “outpouring of love” following singer’s death

Sinéad O'Connor's family is thanking the public for their love and support following the singer's July death at the age of 56.

"The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad's extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad's recent passing," reads a message on the notice board of The Irish Times. "Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated."

It goes on to thank the media “who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family” as well as all those who came out to pay their respects during her funeral procession in Bray, Ireland.

The family also expresses their gratitude “for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing,” adding, “The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.