Sign up for Zara Larsson's Depop shop before the 'Midnight Sun' sets

You can own a piece of Zara Larsson's "Lush Life" starting July 21 at 3 p.m. ET.

The Swedish star has set up her own shop on Depop, a global resale marketplace for secondhand fashion, with all proceeds going to charity. While the shop isn't open yet, you can sign up now to be the first to get your hands on what she's offering. Zara is also starring in an ad campaign for the platform.

"Fashion has always been one of the ways I express myself," says Zara in a statement. "I love mixing vintage with newer pieces and finding things that feel unexpected. That's why I've always loved Depop. There's something really exciting about discovering an item that nobody else has."

The Zara Larsson Edit shop will feature 20 to 30 pieces curated from Zara's personal wardrobe, along with designer items, upcycled merchandise and "one-of-a-kind fashion finds," according to a press release.

Depop's brand and creative director adds, "Zara has an incredible eye for style because she approaches fashion with curiosity rather than rules."

But, he notes, "This campaign isn't just about people mimicking what Zara wears. It's a celebration of the creativity and individuality that comes from discovering fashion that's uniquely your own, and having a little fun with it."

Zara showcased her onstage style Saturday at Lollapalooza Berlin. Next, she'll head to North America for Lollapalooza Chicago and the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada.

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