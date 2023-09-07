Sia returns with new song on September 13

Sia's been enjoying a hit with her 2016 song "Unstoppable," which was released as a single after it became popular on TikTok. But now she's finally got some new music for fans to enjoy.

Her Instagram feed carries the message, "Hold on to your bobs & bows! Sia's new song 'Gimme Love' is coming on September 13th." It's paired with a photo of a woman wearing a shirt with "Gimme Love" scrawled on it, and cradling what looks like a sleeping baby pig.

Sia's last studio album was 2016's This Is Acting, which features "Unstoppable," as well as the #1 hit "Cheap Thrills." Since then, she's released the popular 2017 holiday album Everyday Is Christmas and the 2021 soundtrack to her movie Music.

There have also been a lot of changes in Sia's personal life since This Is Acting came out: She divorced her first husband, Eric Anders Lang, and married her boyfriend, Dan Bernad, earlier in 2023.

Also, in 2019 Sia announced that she'd adopted two boys who'd aged out of the foster care system. In 2020, she said she'd become a grandmother, as one of her 19-year-old adopted sons had fathered

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.