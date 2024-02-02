Shinedown shares live version of "A Symptom of Being Human"

Shinedown has shared a live version of the band's crossover hit "A Symptom of Being Human."

The performance was recorded during the final stop of their 2023 Revolutions Live tour.

"Live music is such a part of who we are in Shinedown," says frontman Brent Smith. "As we have said before, in this band we only have one boss, it just happens to be everybody in the audience. So, what better way to celebrate that connection than with a brand new live version of 'A Symptom of Being Human.' We hope you love it as much as we love you Shinedown Nation!"

You can listen to the live "Symptom" now via digital outlets.

"A Symptom of Being Human" is a single off Shinedown's 2022 album, Planet Zero. In addition to going #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, where Shinedown holds the record for most chart leaders, "Symptom" hit #15 on the Adult Pop Airplay ranking.

