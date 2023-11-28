Shinedown shares ﻿'The Library Sessions﻿' performance special

Shinedown has shared a new performance special dubbed The Library Sessions.

The 17-minute video, streaming now on YouTube, includes acoustic performances of Shinedown's current single, "A Symptom of Being Human," and the ATTENTION ATTENTION track "GET UP." In between, the band members share fan-submitted stories about mental health and how music has helped them.

The release of The Library Sessions coincides with Giving Tuesday and is raising money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

"For over a decade, we have had the honor of working with the AFSP," says frontman Brent Smith. "Mental health is not a term to be taken lightly under any circumstances. We are all a work in progress, and we will all be challenged in our lifetime. That being said, we know we live in a world that has countless obstacles that we must overcome on any given day, and at times it can feel overwhelming."

"Remember, life is a journey," Smith continues. "When we got the chance to sit down together and read fan-submitted stories, it once again showed us the power of humanity and served as yet another reminder that we’re not alone. This was something to be celebrated."

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. ﻿﻿

