Shinedown premieres "pop remix" of ﻿﻿"A Symptom of Being Human" single

Shinedown has premiered a new "pop remix" of "A Symptom of Being Human," a single off the band's new album, Planet Zero.

"'A Symptom of Being Human' is a reminder that we're all writing our own stories and that’s what makes us human," the "Second Chance" group says. "In an effort to emphasize this motivational message, we've dropped a new remix of the song just in time for summer! So with that being said, let's dance SHINEDOWN NATION!!"

You can listen to "A Symptom Of Being Human (Pop Remix)" now via digital outlets.

Planet Zero, the seventh Shinedown album, was released in July 2022. It also includes the singles "Planet Zero," "Daylight" and "Dead Don't Die."

Shinedown will resume touring in support of Planet Zero July 14 in Fargo, North Dakota.

